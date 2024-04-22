22 April 2024
The Full-Time Whistle with John Mulligan
This week on ‘The Full-Time Whistle’ with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan: (Sunday, 21st April 2024)
Galway senior footballers scrap through the Connacht Final against Sligo, but defeat for the minors against Roscommon;
Galway senior hurlers make winning start against Carlow in Leinster championship but minors suffer heavy loss to Kilkenny;
Connacht back to winning ways with eight tries against Zebre in United Rugby Championship
Galway United beat Shelbourne 1-0 in SSE Airtricity League Premier Divisions;
