22 April 2024

The Full-Time Whistle with John Mulligan

This week on ‘The Full-Time Whistle’ with Galway Bay FM’s  John Mulligan: (Sunday, 21st April 2024)

Galway senior footballers scrap through the Connacht Final against Sligo, but defeat for the minors against Roscommon;

Galway senior hurlers make winning start against Carlow in Leinster championship but minors suffer heavy loss to Kilkenny;

Connacht back to winning ways with eight tries against Zebre in United Rugby Championship

Galway United beat Shelbourne 1-0 in SSE Airtricity League Premier Divisions;

All this and more.

