The Full Time Whistle – Sunday September 22nd

Share story:

John Mulligan brings you all the reports from the weekend’s championship games in football and hurling, Galway United’s win over Shelbourne, Connacht’s defeat to Munster PLUS Gymnastics and handball news as it happened.

The #fulltimewhistle is Sponsored by Getsetgo

Game Changing online car, home and travel insurance that’s faster, better and easier!