The Full Time Whistle – Sunday, October 30th

Gerry Murphy looks back at a very busy weekend of Galway sport including the County Senior Football Final, the County Senior Hurling Quarter Finals, The County Intermediate Camogie Final, Finals in Minor Football and Hurling, Connacht’s win over The Ospreys, Galway United booking their place in the Airtricity league Play Off Final. Basketball and the Bank Holiday weekend race meeting at Galway.
