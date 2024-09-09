Galway Bay FM

9 September 2024

~1 minutes read

The Full Time Whistle Podcast

Share story:
The Full Time Whistle Podcast

John Mulligan looks back at the weekend’s sport including all the reports from the final round of group games in the County Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Championships.

The #fulltimewhistle is Sponsored by Getsetgo
Game Changing online car, home and travel insurance that’s faster, better and easier!

Share story:

Galway GAA Results

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Turloughmore 1-25 Kilconieron 0-16 Cappataggle 1-22 Mullagh 2-17 Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Cra...

NFL Season Preview

This weekend sees the start of the American Football NFL Season as all the teams look to emulate the success of the Kansas City Chiefs who are the defendi...

Athenry crowned AIG Junior Cup Champions

Athenry were crowned AIG Junior Cup champions on a blistering hot day in Athlone Golf Club. The golf was scintillating at times too and a thrilling final ...

Women's Premier Division Live - Wexford v Galway United

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division Meeting of Wexford and Galway United. Kick off 7.35pm with Live Commentary fr...