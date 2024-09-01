1 September 2024
~1 minutes read
The Full Time Whistle Podcast – Sunday September 1st
John Mulligan looks back at the sporting weekend in Galway with reports in Gaelic Games, Soccer, Rugby, Athletics, The Paralympics, Golf and much more.
1 September 2024
~1 minutes read
John Mulligan looks back at the sporting weekend in Galway with reports in Gaelic Games, Soccer, Rugby, Athletics, The Paralympics, Golf and much more.
Join us for the live online stream of the Senior Football Championship, Annaghdown v Milltown. The action starts at 5:45pm in Tuam Stadium. Live Online Co...
As the song goes, ‘It ain’t over yet’. On the weekend of the 8th and 9th of September, the final Cairn Community Games National Finals w...
A Triathlete from Caltra has been selected to represent Ireland in the forthcoming European and World Championships over the next two months. Aoife Mulry ...
Next Saturday in Abbottstown, Athenry will bid to win the All-Ireland Minor Girls Rounders title when they face Sean Connollys. For the club, it has been ...