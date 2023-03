This week on The Live Wire, Ronan Larder has teamed up with Galway Credit Unions to announce their inaugural National Cultivate Week. Taking place from March 27th to April 2nd, National Cultivate Week will bring Credit Unions and their Members together throughout the country to celebrate farmers and the contribution they make to our local communities. So - Ronan has a €100 local co-op voucher to giveaway each day this week - tune in from 12 for your chance to win. #NationalCultivateWeek #CultivateCreditUnionLoans #CultivateLoans