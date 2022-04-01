The Federation of Irish Sport launch the 2022 Irish Sport Industry Awards, in association with Clubforce

The Federation of Irish Sport today announced Clubforce as the title sponsors for the return of the Irish Sport Industry Awards, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday 17th May in The Westin Hotel’s historic Banking Hall.

The 2022 Irish Sport Industry Awards, in association with Clubforce will be the fifth staging of the awards which recognise the invaluable relationship between business and sport in Ireland. The Sport industry in Ireland supports 64,000 jobs, stimulates €3.3 billion in household spending, and generates €3.7 billion (GVA) gross value added to the Irish economy. The awards celebrate and reward excellence in the business of sport, while simultaneously highlighting the contribution of sport to Ireland Inc.

Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport said, “I am delighted to launch the return of the Irish Sport Industry Awards and to have Clubforce on board as title sponsor. It is more important than ever to celebrate the economic importance of sport to the economy following an incredibly difficult two years for the sector. I am particularly pleased to announce Clubforce as title sponsor and sponsor of the Best National Governing Body Award. A leading provider of an all-in-one sports platform, they are powering clubs and sports associations across the country and have proven to be an invaluable resource in the day to day working of NGBS. We’re particularly excited to hear news of their NGB specific product later this year.

The 10 award categories recognise the value that sport adds to the Irish economy from the sports industry perspective, in addition to celebrating the ongoing work done by national governing bodies and local sports partnerships to promote sport and physical activity nationwide. According to recent Sport Ireland research the sport economy has grown faster than the economy as a whole over the past 10 years. Entries to the awards will open in the coming days and I would encourage everyone involved in sport to submit an entry to the open categories available.”

Noel Murray, CEO Clubforce said “It’s a real privilege to work with Mary and her team to showcase the value that sport brings to our economy here in Ireland. One of our values at Clubforce is to make sport accessible to all. It’s a rare event like this one that allows us to reflect, measure and celebrate the tangible benefits of ordinary people, we the non-professionals, playing sport every day.

We’re excited about the line-up and grateful to Mary and her team for putting together such an impressive agenda. I’m delighted that Warren Healy, our founder, will present the award for best National Governing Body as his passion has fuelled the innovation for our new NGB product which we will formally launch later this year. We’re looking forward to an excellent night.”

Nominations will open on Monday 4th April, all open categories and can be made via www.irishsportindustryawards.ie. Closing date for applications is Monday 25th April.

For more information visit www.irishsportindustryawards.ie or contact Clare Louise O’Donoghue on 086 0437887 or via [email protected]