The draw for the National Elite Boxing Championships is revealed with seven Galway Boxers involved

The draws have been announced this afternoon for the National Elite Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin. Overall, there are seven from Galway clubs with five from Olympic Boxing Club alone.

First into the ring will be Gytis Lisinskas from Celtic Eagles who will box Samuel Ilesanmi at 93 Kg on Friday evening. Then on Saturday, Monivea’s Adam Hession will take on Patryk Adamus at 57kg in the afternoon session.

The following Friday, the 20th, Gabriel Dossen of Olympic will take on Jason Clancy at 80Kg followed by an all Olympic Boxing Club match-up between Patrick Ward and Pat Corcoran at 92Kg. On Saturday the 21st, Aoife O’Rourke will face Aoibhe Carabine at 75Kg in the afternoon session.

Lisa O’Rourke is entered but doubtful following an injury a couple of weeks ago.