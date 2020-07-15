The countdown is on to Galway…

Message from Michael Moloney, Chief Executive at Galway Racecourse

With less than two weeks to go until the return of the Galway Races on Monday 27th July, we very much look forward to sharing a somewhat different Galway Races experience with you as you tune-in via RTE television, Racing TV, Galway Bay FM and via our social media channels from the comfort of your own home this year. We have €1.6 million of prizemoney on offer with all the top jockeys, trainers and horses in attendance.

We are delighted to present or ‘Galway Races at Home’ campaign, we hope you like what we have planned. I would like to thank everyone who has contacted us with your messages of support. It’s been wonderful to see and very much appreciated. Click here to read how we aim to operate race week. Thank you and stay safe.

Chats, Lots of Questions & Fun with Top Jockey, Davy Russell

We have partnered with local radio station Galway Bay FM to bring you a series of fun ‘Quick Fire’ questions and answers with some of Ireland’s well-known racing personalities, kicking off with Davy Russell. These videos will be released in the run up to and during race week. Enjoy!

‘Phone a Friend’ Initiative

Would you or a racing fan you know like to receive a phone call from an Irish racing super- star including Barry Geraghty, Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell, Paul Carberry, or Patrick Mullins to name but a few? As our customers can’t physically be in Ballybrit this Summer as we race behind closed doors, we want to bring a taste of the Galway Races to all those who are tuned in at home and would benefit from a friendly phone call from a familiar racing face. Nominate a friend or family member to receive a phone call from a racing star in the run to & during race week. Simple as that. Let us look after the rest! Check out our website to get nominating! Click here to get nominating.

Her Ladies’ Day Best Dressed Competition

The glamour and excitement of the Her Ladies’ Day Best Dressed competition will shortly be celebrated in style – and this year it comes from the comfort of your own home on Thursday 30th July. While we race behind closed doors, our ‘Best Dressed’ competition will be open to everyone, no matter where you live in the world. Whether it’s wearing the outfit you were originally planning to wear to the races, or you simply just fancy dressing up in your finery from the comfort of your own home, we want to hear from you. Click here for entry details.

The Mad Hatters Competition ‘Cheering on Our Front-Line Heroes’.

Hugely popular with children and families, this Summer, our ‘Mad Hatters Competition’ is back with the support of Ireland West Airport, and with a virtual twist plus a new theme, ‘Cheering on our Front-Line Heroes’. Taking place online on the final day of our Summer Festival, Sunday 2nd August, we are in search of the most colourful and creative hats. This competition is ideal for those that love art and crafts and have a super imagination. Quick and simple to enter. Click here for more details.

Unveiling of the Weights, Monday 20th July

Next Monday 20th July, we unveil the weights for both ‘The Tote Galway Plate’ and the ‘Guinness Galway Hurdle’ race, both valued at €200,000. Stay tuned to our social media channels for a racing preview where we are joined by our own Michael Moloney, Galway Bay FM’s racing correspondent George McDonagh, journalist Johnny Ward and Colin McHugh from Ladbrokes Ireland.

Fridays Most Stylish…Virtually! Proudly Supported by Athlone Town Centre

It has become an annual pilgrimage for fashionistas seeking an evening of laid-back style, fun and festivities. Athlone Towncentre’s Friday’s Most Stylish competition at the Galway Races has grown in popularity each year. As racing this year will take place behind closed doors, so to will Athlone Towncentre’s search for Fridays Most Stylish; behind the door of your own home that is. The competition takes place on Friday 31st July and will be judges by stylist and TV presenter Marietta Doran together with previous winner and stylist Rebecca Rose Quigley. Click here for more details.

Daily Music Sessions

We are delighted to bring you some very special music sessions each day during our Festival, all via our social media platforms. Especially for the Galway Races, Nathan Carter, The Galway Tenor’s, The Conqueror’s, The Gamblers plus lots more have come on board to support us and entertain you at home while you’re tuned in. So, dust off those dancing shoes! Very excited to announce more acts in the next few days. You won’t want to miss this! Remember, it all works out! 🙂