The Corrib Oil Galway International Rally 2022 is on this weekend 5th & 6th of February and reverting to a two-day international rally seems to have paid dividends with an excellent entry received.

Already over 140 entries have been received for the two-day event and it will have just short of 240km of competitive driving.

Centred on the town of Loughrea with short road sections between the stages the event will as usual be the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, and the second round of the Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship.

There is also a change in Headquarter for the 2022 Rally, and the club are delighted to have the Connacht Hotel as the base for the event in February.

Over the weekend join Galway Bay FM's rally coverage with Gerry Murphy as he keeps you up to date with the stage times, retirements and thrills and spills of this fast paced event



