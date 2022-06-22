The Connolly Motor Group quattro Cup makes welcome return

Matt Donoghue & Leslie O’Meara see off 61 teams to claim the Audi Galway, Audi Sligo and Audi Ballina quattro Cup, hosted at County Sligo Golf Club

Winners invited to take part in the national final at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

World final taking place at 2023 Ryder Cup course

The quattro Cup is back on Irish soil after a break of two years with the Audi Galway, Audi Sligo and Audi Ballina regional competition taking place last Thursday (June 16th). Having been postponed in recent years, interest levels were exceptional with a total of 122 golfers in 61 teams taking part in the tournament in mixed weather conditions at County Sligo Golf Club.

Matt Donoghue & Leslie O’Meara of Portumna Golf Club were announced as the winners with a score of 47 points who now claim the prestigious title of the Connolly Motor Group regional winners. In a tightly contested competition, the winning team claimed victory by 5 points. They, along with the next five highest ranking teams, qualify for the national Audi quattro Cup final taking place at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club on September 7th 2022.

Additional regional events are being hosted for Audi customers by Audi dealerships at some of Ireland’s best golf courses to determine who will join the Connolly Motor Group qualifiers in the national final. The prize for winning the national quattro Cup will be to represent Ireland at the Audi quattro Cup World final, taking place on the on the Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome. The famed Golf Course will host the 2023 Ryder Cup and is also host of the Italian Open, one of the biggest European Tour events. All participants will be staying in the Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The world final will see the victorious Irish pairing tee off against 40 participating countries. The Audi quattro Cup tournament welcomes approximately over 80,000 golfers globally, making it the largest amateur golfing tournament in the world.

Neil Connolly, Managing Director, Connolly Motor Group commented: “The Connolly Group is delighted to be back again to host the Audi quattro Cup heat. The Audi quattro Cup is an event we always look forward to and after the two-year break there was incredible excitement! We are thrilled to see it back.

This is one of the unique offerings that Audi brings to our customers and it is great to see the interest in participation, standard of play and level of competition. On behalf of everyone at Connolly Motor Group, we’d like to wish our finalists all the luck for the national final of the Audi quattro Cup.”

For more information, visit https://audiquattrocup.com/

FULL RESULTS

Placing Team Members Score 1st Matt Donoghue & Leslie O’Meara 47 points 2nd John Darby & Pat Ward 42 points (23 back 9) 3rd Kieran O’Reilly & Phillip Aldritt 42 points 4th Darren Joyce & James Cavanagh 41 points (21 back 9) 5th Mel Loughlin &Jimmy Donovan 41 points 6th Sebastian Vogt & Colin Diamond 40 points (22 back 9)

Nearest to the Pin (Men’s): Daire Mulligan (27 inches)

Nearest to the Pin (Woman’s): Mary O’Rourke (5ft 9 inches)

Longest Drive (Men’s): Stephen Daly

Longest Drive (Woman’s): Mary King