The Connolly Motor Group Audi quattro Cup tees off for 2023 event

Sean Mangan and Emmett Loftus see off 75 teams to claim the regional title

The Irish leg of the 2023 Audi quattro Cup continued with the Connolly Motor Group Audi quattro Cup on the 15th of June. 150 golfers took part in the event with perfect weather conditions at the stunning Galway Bay Golf Resort.

Sean Mangan (Portarlington) and Emmett Loftus (Enniscrone) claimed the title of Connolly Motor Group Audi quattro Cup champions with a score of 42 points. They, along with the next five highest ranking teams will qualify for the Audi quattro Cup National Final taking place in October at the luxury Druid’s Glen Resort on the newly re-opened Glen Golf Course. The Glen Golf Course has previously hosted four Irish Opens and is nicknamed the ‘Augusta of Europe’ and was recently upgraded to a spectacular 7,222-yard par-72 course, built to USGA standards, which this year’s Audi quattro Cup National Finalists will experience first-hand.

Padraig Keating, General Manager at Connolly’s Audi Galway commented: “We are thrilled to be back on the golf course once again hosting the Connolly Motor Group Audi quattro Cup, the event that celebrates Audi’s historical connection to sport in a golfing context. At Audi, our aim isn’t just to develop mobility solutions that inspire and excite, but to create experiences that truly resonate and connect with our customers on a deeper level. The Audi quattro Cup is a particularly special event in the Connolly Motor Group’s annual calendar as an opportunity to show our appreciation to our loyal Audi customers.”

The Connolly Motor Group Audi quattro Cup is the second of eight regional quattro Cup events taking place throughout June and July at some of Ireland’s leading Championship golf clubs, culminating in the Irish National Final. 1,100 amateur golfers from across the country will vie for the ultimate honour of representing Ireland at the 2023 World Final, hosted in the picturesque Al Mouj Golf Club, Oman. This year will mark the 33rd hosting of the prestigious Audi quattro Cup, the largest amateur golf tournament series in the world.

The World Final in November will present finalists from 38 countries across the world, including Ireland, with a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit and play on a World Top 100 golf course on the pristine Indian Ocean coastline of Oman, against a backdrop of the Hajar mountains.

The Audi quattro Cup is a team-based competition with each team consisting of two players and is open to Audi customers and their chosen teammate. The maximum handicap is 36 (index) per player and 56 (index) per team. The handicap difference between the players in a team must not exceed 20. Very limited places remain for 2023 so Audi customers are encouraged to contact their local dealership for more information.

For further information, visit AudiQuattroCup.com.