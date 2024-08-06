The Camogie Association unveils the 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals with a Captains launch for Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals

The highly anticipated Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals is taking place as a triple-header on Sunday, August 11th, the finals will showcase the pinnacle of camogie talent at the iconic Croke Park.

The finals will feature three exhilarating matches, where teams will compete for the prestigious Seaghan O’Duffy Cup (Senior), Jack McGrath Cup (Intermediate), and Kathleen Mills Cup (Premier Junior). This year’s edition promises to be an unforgettable showdown between as counties battle it out for the All-Ireland Title.

In the Senior Final, Cork secured their place after a resounding semi-final win against Dublin in UPMC Nowlan Park, whilst Galway saw off Tipperary by the narrowest of margins of just one point.

The Senior Final will see both teams hungry for victory. Cork are determined to be back-to-back champions following last year’s win against Waterford. Meanwhile, Galway will be eager to etch their county’s name on the O’Duffy Cup for 2024.

Cork are also hoping to be victorious in the Intermediate Championship. They’ll take on Kilkenny in the final. Both teams will give it their all for the chance to lift the esteemed Jack McGrath Cup.

Tipperary are back in the Premier Junior final this year and they’ll be looking to avenge last year’s final loss. They’ll take on Laois in the race for the Kathleen Mills cup.

Speaking at today’s launch, Uachtarán/President of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy, said:

“The Camogie Association is deeply honoured to be the Association that will bring the curtain down on this year’s Gaelic Games finals. The 2024 Glen Dimplex All Ireland Camogie Championship finals will see teams from Laois, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Cork and Galway vying for honours and I hope we will see a huge crowd in Croke Park to support the girls on August 11th for the final All Ireland Sunday of the year.

2024 is a special year for all three Associations – 140 years since the foundation of the GAA, 50 years for LGFA and 120 years for ourselves. I urge supporters of all four codes, from all counties of Ireland to make the effort to get to Croke Park to join us in the anniversary celebrations.

I would also of course like to wish the very best of luck to the six teams and to the officials as they prepare for the big day.”

Yvonne Burke CFO from Glen Dimplex Group said:

“We are immensely honoured to be partnering with the Camogie Association on sponsorship of the Camogie Championships again. Glen Dimplex is a family owned, Irish headquartered international group, with company locations and partnerships in communities in Ireland and international markets, focused on empowering the everyday lives of our customers. This is an exciting step in our journey to connect with our communities and inspire and empower high performing teams in our business and on the pitch.”