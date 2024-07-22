The Camogie Association Launch 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Semi Finals

Two Senior Double Headers to Take Place in UPMC Nowlan Park

This weekend sees the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals take place in UPMC Nowlan Park and FBD Semple Stadium respectively. Tipperary meet Galway and Cork will play Dublin in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior Semi-Finals in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Saturday 27th July. The first game between Cork and Dublin will take place at 1.15pm while Tipperary will meet Galway at 3pm.

In the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals, Kerry take on Kilkenny at 4pm, followed by Cork and Offaly at 6pm in FBD Semple Stadium.

Senior camogie players from Cork (Molly Lynch), Dublin (Aisling Maher), Galway (Roisin Black) and Tipperary (Karen Kennedy) as well as intermediate camogie players from Offaly (Ellen Regan), Cork (Lauren Homan), Kerry (Anne Marie Leen) and Kilkenny (Shauna Treacy) all attended today’s launch in Croke Park.

Tara Flynn, Glen Dimplex Group People & IT Officer said:

“As proud sponsors of the Camogie Association All-Ireland Championships, Glen Dimplex is delighted to show our support for the Semi Finalists. These players have shown great dedication, resolve and determination, to reach this stage of the competition and we wish all teams the very best of luck.

Glen Dimplex is a family owned, Irish headquartered international group, with company locations and partnerships in communities in Ireland and international markets, with a purpose to be a leader in the transition to a sustainable world, and a company we are proud of.

We see a synergy between our international business and the Camogie Association, given the high-performance culture evidenced on the pitch, and the sport’s role in inspiring inclusivity and sustaining local communities. Good luck from all our global colleagues at Glen Dimplex.”

Speaking at the launch, Uachtarán/President of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy, said;

“This weekend we reach the penultimate stage of the Glen Dimplex Senior & Intermediate Camogie Championships with the semi-finals in Nowlan Park and Semple Stadium. In the Senior double header in Nowlan Park we will see Dublin take on Cork and Galway take on Tipperary whilst over in Semple Stadium the Intermediate clashes will see Kilkenny taking on Kerry and Cork going up against Offaly.

We are looking forward to a strong attendance at both venues – all 8 teams will be giving it their all with the prize of an All-Ireland final in Croke Park at stake so hopefully their counties will get behind them on the day. I wish all the players and management groups the very best of luck on the day – Beir Bua!”