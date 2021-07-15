The Camogie Association launch 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championships

print

Six Group Stage matches of Senior Championship to be live streamed by the Camogie Association



Triple header of Championships Finals returns to Croke Park on September 12th

The launch of the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championships took place today, where it was announced that six group stage matches in the All-Ireland Senior Championship will be streamed live on the Camogie Association YouTube Channel.



Over the next three weekends of group stage action, the Camogie Association will stream a live game each Saturday and Sunday, with the following schedule of games confirmed for live stream

17-07-12 Senior Championship Waterford v Down

18-07-21 Senior Championship Cork v Dublin

24-07-21 Senior Championship Galway v Clare

25-07-21 Senior Championship Tipperary v Limerick

31-07-21 Senior Championship Kilkenny v Galway

01-08-21 Senior Championship Tipperary v Wexford

Croke Park Stadium is set to host the triple header of Camogie All-Ireland Finals once again, with the All-Ireland Championships showdown set for September 12th

.

The All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final will be shown live on RTÉ.

Mary O’Connell (Kilkenny), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Kristina Troy (Meath) and Hannah Looney (Cork) were all in attendance at today’s launch.

Speaking about the launch of the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championships, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association Hilda Breslin said:

“We are delighted to launch the 2021 All Ireland Camogie Championships, it signifies that summer is finally here and with it comes the expectation of another eagerly awaited championship season of Camogie.

“In the context of the ongoing pandemic I am excited that we are now in a position to continue to work towards resumption of normal activities and I wish to acknowledge the continued efforts of all our volunteers as we look forward to a highly anticipated championship season.

“The 2021 championships provide us with the opportunity to celebrate our players and to once again showcase our game. I wish all the players and mentors the best of luck as we anticipate what will be a season of old and new rivalries on the pitch in the race for All Ireland Glory.”

Action in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships gets underway this Saturday with six fixtures taking place across the weekend.

The following weekend will see commencement of the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships and the Nancy Murray Cup.