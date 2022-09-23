The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Final 2022 is almost here!

The final night is almost here! The €125,000 to the winner BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby final takes centre stage at Shelbourne Park tomorrow night (Saturday 24th September) and another massive crowd is expected at the Dublin venue.

With just one race between them and the winners title, the 6 finalist for this years event are:

1 Callaway Pro AmTrained in New Inn, Co. Tipperary by Owen McKenna for Killarney owner Denis Murphy.Unbeaten so far in the event. Callaway Pro Am has won 10 of his 13 career outings. Beautifully drawn next to the rails, he’s expected to take all the beating and is an obvious selection for most.) ODDS: 2-1

2 Crafty Kokoro

Owned and trained by Peter Divilly in Claregalway, Co. Galway.One of three ladies in the final. She delivered one of her usual big finishes to finish second to Callaway Pro Am in last week’s semi-final. None will be finishing faster and if the gaps open, she will play a major part. ODDS: 4-1

3 Maries Wedding

Trained in Meath by Keely McGee for Oldcastle, Co. Meath for Meath owner Tamara Butler.Another flying female, this lady has delivered some great performances to reach the feature final. Another great effort behind Ballymac Finn last week, she will need her quickest start if she’s to taste success. ODDS: 8-1

4 Ballymac Finn

Owned and trained by Liam Dowling in Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry.Only a November youngster, Ballymac Finn has hit top form in recent weeks. Quickest on the clock in the semi-finals. He has a tougher draw out in trap four, but he is capable of leading all the way.) ODDS: 7-2

5 Born Warrior

Trained in Killenaule, Co. Tipperary by Jenneifer O’Donnell for syndicate owners the Whatever You Like Syndicate, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary.Massive early paced greyhound. Narrowly denied in his last couple of races but remains a leading player. Expected to lead early, can he hold on in the closing stages? ODDS: 7-2

6 Droopys Nice One

Trained in Kilkenny by Murt Leahy for owner John Coleman in Newbridge.The third of our females in the event. A real strong running lady but she will need to produce her quickest start to get involved early on. Could run into the frame. ODDS: 25-1

You can watch all the racing action live on RPGTV (Sky channel 437) from 7pm or tune into Virgin Media 2 from 8pm till 9pm.

Racing at Shelbourne Park gets underway at 7.15pm with 13 top class races down for decision.