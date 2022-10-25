The Bish going for more All-Ireland glory

FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup FINAL (Under 14, Large Schools)

Monday, October 24, 2022

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway vs Marist College, Athlone

Maree Oranmore FC (4G)

Tuesday, October 25th, KO 1pm

MAREE ORANMORE’S 4G pitch will be the venue for this afternoon’s FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup decider at 1pm. St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway (The Bish) will face off against near neighbours Marist College of Athlone in this season’s showcase.

Both teams will look to extend their Cup run with another solid performance in the final game of the 2022 series as they set their sights on the silverware.

The Bish overcame Ulster’s Loreto Community School of Milford 2-0 in their semi-final outing in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo on October 6th. Goals either side of the interval from Padraig HYNES WARD and Joe COLLERAN were enough to advance.

Meanwhile, the Leinster Champions overcame Patrician Academy, Mallow on the other side of the draw with a splendid 4-1 display in Nenagh the following day.

Athlone outfit Marist College last won a National title back in 2007 when they were crowned Minor Cup Champions. The College did make an appearance in the Under 17 Tom Ticher National Cup semi-final in 2017 but they were cast aside by an experienced St. Francis College, Rochestown on spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw after extra time. Another National title is long overdue for this Athlone school.

The Bish are looking to make it a double following Coley Kelly’s success in Tullamore last month in the Under 15 Minor Cup National Final. They overcome Wexford CBS that afternoon to take the prestigious title. Captain Tommy Lillis was the matchday hero as his solitary goal just before halftime was enough to see them capture the title.

ST. JOSEPH’S PATRICIAN COLLEGE, GALWAY | Aaron Hester, Miguel Ruiz Tully, Eoin Gacquin, Shane Fahy ©, Finn Plotner McCarthy, Dillion Gacquin, Aaron Hayat, James Morahan, Dara McGauran, Padraig Hynes Ward, Joe Colleran

SUBS ROLL ON/OFF | Ishan Jhurry, Joey Pyne, Ruairí Tuft, Daniel Sangodele, Adam Hayat

EXTENDED PANEL | Jack Grace, Patrick O’Connell (GK), Jack Watson, Seán Fitzsimons, Kieran Mulry, Callum Walsh, Cillian O’Connor, Colin Roche, Naoise Geraghty, Mateusz Krynicki, Darragh O’Connor

TEACHERS | Robert Grealish, Barry McDermott

MARIST COLLEGE, ATHLONE | Thomas Egan, Seán Keegan, Sam Byrne, Dylan Dennehy Lyons, Gary Staunton, Seán Whittaker, James Geoghegan, Conor Casey ©, Joshu Ukatu, Diarmuid O’Higgins, Patrick Collins

SUBS ROLL ON/OFF | Mikey Sammon, Louie Shine, Jack O’Shea, James Petit, Rían Fallon

EXTENDED PANEL | Brent Mpofu, John Okegbenro, Cian Marshall, David Temple, Thomas Kenny, Jimmy Walshe, Andrew Cotton, Ciaran Connaughton, Jack Sammon, Cody Ainscough, Daniel Kamphambale, Ryan Hughes, Aaron Hardiman, Cian Cahill, Luis Afedoaei

TEACHER | Martin Grogan

MATCH OFFICIAL | Paudie HAYES (Clare)