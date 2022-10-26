The Bish complete double Cup success

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 2-2 Marist College, Athlone (AET) St. Joseph’s won 4-1 on pens

ST. JOSEPH’S PATRICIAN COLLEGE, GALWAY secured the 2022 FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup following some heroics in the penalty shoot-out against an inform Marist College, Athlone yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 25).

Teachers Robert Grealish & Barry McDermott ensured a second National title went West following Coley Kelly’s success with the Minor squad last month in Tullamore. A fabulous achievement for the School this season.

A bold move from the Galway duo to replace the talented goalkeeper Aaron Hester late on as spot kicks beckoned. Patrick O’Connell stepped in and saved two while the Bish crew confidently converted four to take Marist out of contention with only one of their three conversions hitting the mark.

It was a fantastic showcase from both sides as we were served up with some wonderful displays, especially from Marist Captain Conor Casey, keeper Thomas Egan, Dylan Dennehy Lyons and the bish trio of Joe Colleran, Padraig Hynes Ward and Eoin Gacquin.

Martin Grogan’s side were first to make an impact ten minutes in as Joshu Ukatu and Patrick Collins combined well but their effort just missed the far post.

The breakthrough goal came midway through the first half as Eoin Gacquin finished a polished set piece from the right wing for the ball to drift in at the far post.

St. Joseph’s were one up at the interval but this lead was short lived as Marist College equalised from the penalty spot two minutes into the restart as Dylan Dennehy Lyons sent the keeper the wrong way.

James Geoghegan thought he netted the match-winner two minutes from time for the Athlone side with a splendid goal only for substitute Dara McGauran to come on for the Bish to ensure the valuable equaliser at the death.

The teams couldn’t be separated in extra time and the dreaded penalty shoot-out decided their faiths.

Substitute goalkeeper O’Connell got down well to palm away Marist’s second and third spot kick as his team-mates finished with a flourish converting their four to Marist’s one.

A sixth National title for the Grealish/McDermott combo in their teaching career thus far in the Bish.

Some consolation for the runners up as they will be invented to participate in the Home Nations Tournament; the Allen McKinstry Cup next May alongside St. Joseph’s Patrician College as FAI Schools play host to the equivalent Cup winners in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Perhaps they can gain some revenge on their counterparts in a few months time.

ST. JOSEPH’S PATRICIAN COLLEGE, GALWAY | Aaron Hester, Miguel Ruiz Tully, Eoin Gacquin, Shane Fahy ©, Finn Plotner McCarthy, Dillion Gacquin, Aaron Hayat, James Morahan, Padraig Hynes Ward, Joe Colleran, Ishan Jhurry

SUBS ROLL ON/OFF | Joey Pyne, Ruairí Tuft, Daniel Sangodele, Adam Hayat, Dara McGauran,

EXTENDED PANEL | Jack Grace, Patrick O’Connell (GK), Jack Watson, Seán Fitzsimons, Kieran Mulry, Callum Walsh, Cillian O’Connor, Colin Roche, Naoise Geraghty, Mateusz Krynicki, Darragh O’Connor

TEACHERS | Robert Grealish, Barry McDermott

MARIST COLLEGE, ATHLONE | Thomas Egan, Seán Keegan, Sam Byrne, Dylan Dennehy Lyons, Gary Staunton, Seán Whittaker, James Geoghegan, Conor Casey ©, Joshu Ukatu, Diarmuid O’Higgins, Patrick Collins

SUBS ROLL ON/OFF | Mikey Sammon, Louie Shine, Jack O’Shea, James Petit, Rían Fallon

EXTENDED PANEL | Brent Mpofu, John Okegbenro, Cian Marshall, David Temple, Thomas Kenny, Jimmy Walshe, Andrew Cotton, Ciaran Connaughton, Jack Sammon, Cody Ainscough, Daniel Kamphambale, Ryan Hughes, Aaron Hardiman, Cian Cahill, Luis Afedoaei

TEACHER | Martin Grogan

MATCH OFFICIAL | Paudie Hayes (Clare)