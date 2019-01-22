The Bish boys claim Irish Cup Basketball title

Subway Schools Cup U16 A Boys Final

St Joseph’s The Bish (Galway): 58 Calasanctius College (Galway): 56 (after double overtime)

Brian Gaffney was the hero for St Joseph’s College the Bish as they won out by two points in a thrilling double overtime Galway derby in the Subway Schools U16A Boys Cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

With under five seconds on the clock in the second period of overtime, the teams were tied at 56 points apiece and it looked certain that the game was headed to triple overtime, but Gaffney had other ideas and took the ball from the inbound and somehow, got the shot off to see his side home to an incredible 58-56 point victory.

It was a game you couldn’t take your eyes off from the start. A huge first quarter from Calasanctius saw them run into an early 16-9 lead by the end of the first, thanks to big scoring from RonielOguekwe who stamped his authority under the boards early on. The Bish found their feet though in the second and a thrilling quarter ensued as they brought the game right back into the melting pot, with Aonghus McDonnell stepping up for some big scores along with Brian Gaffney and Joe Coughlan to see it perfectly poised going in at half time at 25 points apiece.

Quarter three was another nail-biter, with Calasanctius getting a small bit of breathing room on the scoreboard to edge 29-25 ahead by the midway point but Coughlan and Gaffney were on hand once more to tie the game level, and they edged The Bish in front just moments later, and a big finish to the quarter from Tony Ezeonu saw The Bish lead 35-38 going into the last.

Gaffney led the charge in the fourth for the Bish, driving them out into a 39-44 point lead by the mid way mark, but Calasanctius weren’t going down without a fight. Huge scoring from Oguekwe and Ben Burke kept them right in the mix, and with just over two minutes to go, Oguekwe closed the gap back to three with a huge score. With just over a minute to play, Evan O’Rourke hit a huge three-pointer for Calasanctius and suddenly, it was back to a tie game at 44 apiece.

A huge score from Ezenou for the Bish edged them ahead, but again, it was Burke who was on hand to reply immediately and with 39 seconds to go, it was all square once more. Scores were matched at both ends of the floor and on the full time buzzer, it was level at 46 points and overtime loomed.

A nervy first period of overtime followed, with free throws that could have sealed victory for either team missed at both ends. Oguekwe chipped in some big scores for Calasanctius to edge them in front, but again, Tony Ezeonu was on hand to tie the game level yet again, and the buzzer sounded on 48-48.

With the crowd on the edge of their seats, the second overtime period got underway with Burke sending Calasanctius into the lead with a huge score, before a massive three-pointer from Joe Coughlan reversed the scoreline once more and edged the Bish ahead by one. Burke replied in kind, with a huge three-pointer sending his team into a two-point lead, and Oguekwe stretched this lead out to four points with a well-taken score. Gaffney took the challenge firmly in hand though and put a huge score in to close the gap, before Dean Coughlan tied the game up with 5.8 seconds to go at 56-56. With possession in favour of The Bish coming in off the time out, a huge play was needed and Gaffney stepped up – grabbing the inbound firmly from the corner of the arc and sending the ball sailing through the net for a memorable two point win on the buzzer, 58-56.

CALASANCTIUS COLLEGE (GALWAY): Myles Loughran, Evan O’Rourke (6), Oisin Holland (6), Paul Carre O’Donnell, Peter Kennelly, Ben Burke (23), RonielOguekwe (21), Conor McAnespie, Jake Morgan, Jacob Rafferty Green, FintanO’Regan, Marvin Olayemi.

ST JOSEPH’S THE BISH (GALWAY): Dean Coughlan (3), Ben Powell, Joe Coughlan (11), Brian Gaffney (24), Rory O’Sullivan, Steven Nally, Kuku Dayoka, Mac O’Brien, Cian Carroll, Aonghus McDonnell (12), Tony Ezeonu (8), Brian Clifford.

MVP: Brian Gaffney (The Bish)