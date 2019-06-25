The 2019 Super 8s Are Beginning to Take Shape

After the conclusion of the four provincial football championships at the weekend, the All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Finals (Super 8s) are starting to take shape. From a Galway perspective, if the Tribesmen win their Round 4 Qualifier clash, they will go into Group 1 with Kerry, Donegal and the winners of Meath and their Round 4 opponents. It is the same format as last season, with two groups of four and every team playing a tie at home, away and at a neutral venue.

Group 1

Kerry (Munster Champions): Regardless of what happens next weekend, we know for sure that Peter Keane’s side will be in Group 1 after they were put to the pin of their collar by their rivals Cork in the last Saturday’s Munster final victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Kingdom won 1-19 to 3-10 to achieve their seventh Munster title in a row. However, they will be hoping that their Super 8s campaign is better than last year’s after they failed to get out of their group. They lost to Galway in a poor game at Croke Park, drew with Monaghan courtesy of a last-minute David Clifford goal, and they beat Kildare handily in Killarney in what proved to be a dead-rubber match.

Donegal (Ulster Champions): Likewise to Kerry, Declan Bonner’s side will be playing in Group 1. Donegal played some scintillating football this season, culminating in retaining their Ulster title in last Sunday’s 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan in Clones. Similarly to the Kingdom, Donegal will be looking to have a better campaign than last season. Although, they felt aggrieved that they had to play Dublin in Croke Park in their neutral game, despite the Dubs playing their home matches there. They fell to Jim Gavin’s side, defeated Roscommon in Hyde Park, and lost to Tyrone in Ballybofey. Their match-up with Kerry will be a repeat of the 2014 All-Ireland final, which they lost 2-9 to 0-12.

Meath (Leinster runners-up)/Qualifier winner: The Royals will be in Round 4 having lost in last Sunday’s Leinster to All-Ireland champions Dublin, 1-17 to 0-4 at Croke Park. It was a very disappointing performance from Meath as they only scored one point in the first half and it took 32 minutes to do so. They didn’t feature in last year’s Super 8s, and they will need an improved performance if they are to be in this year’s. They will be awaiting this weekend’s Round 3 fixtures to find out who they are playing in Round 4.

Galway (Connacht runners-up)/Qualifier winner: Kevin Walsh’s charges will have to wait on this weekend’s Round 3 clashes, as they were defeated by Roscommon, 1-13 to 0-12, in this year’s Connacht final at Pearse Stadium. Galway led at half-time, 0-10 to 0-5, but an abysmal second-half performance, in they scored two points, one of which was from play, saw the Tribesmen squander their lead. Galway had a successful Super 8s campaign last year, as they defeated Kerry at Croke Park, beat Kildare in Newbridge, and lost to Monaghan in Salthill. But they were comprehensively defeated by Dublin the All-Ireland semis.

Group 2

Dublin (Leinster Champions): The All-Ireland champions are going into the Super 8s with their eyes fixated making history. They are bidding to become the only ever side to win the Sam Maguire five times in a row. But it seems very unfair, Dublin the only team who will play their home and neutral games in the same venue, i.e. Croke Park. It makes a mockery of the Super 8s format, but it’s through no fault of the Dubs, they are only using the hand they are dealt. They stormed into the quarter-finals, having easily defeated Meath without ever having to get out of third gear. They had a stellar record in last year’s campaign, defeating Donegal at Croke Park, beating Tyrone in Omagh, and dispatching Roscommon again at Croke Park.

Roscommon (Connacht Champions): Anthony Cunningham’s men will go into the Super 8s on the crest of a wave following their inspirational victory over Galway in the Connacht final. They were brilliant in the second half, registering 1-8, and keeping Galway to 0-2. The Rossies will be keen to improve last year’s campaign as they were well beaten by Tyrone in Croke Park, defeated by Donegal at home, and lost to Dublin in Croke Park. Under new management, Roscommon will hope to give a better account of themselves.

Cork (Munster runners-up)/Qualifier winner: Cork football seems to be on the up after their very good performance against Kerry in their Munster final defeat to Kerry last Sunday. The 2010 All-Ireland champions have not been in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals since 2014. It would be great for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship to have a strong Cork side. The Rebels will await this weekend’s fixtures.

Cavan (Ulster runners-up)/Qualifier winner: It has been a great year for Cavan in which they reached their first Ulster final since 2001. Unfortunately for the Breffny County, they were defeated by Donegal on Sunday, but they will have confidence going into Round 4.

What’s next?

The opening round of the Super 8s will take place on the weekend of the 13-14 July, with all four provincial winners playing at home. The other four members will be determined as the four winners in Round 3 of the Qualifiers will be drawn against the provincial runners-up in Round 4.

The Round 3 fixtures are below, all four fixtures are on Saturday…

Kildare v Tyrone in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge at 5pm (On Sky Sports)

Westmeath v Clare in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar at 6pm

Mayo v Armagh in Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar at 7pm (On Sky Sports)

Laois v Offaly in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 7pm