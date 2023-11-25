TG4’s Underdogs to take on Galway United this Saturday

TG4 are proud to announce that the Underdogs will be taking on Galway United in the first ever UNDERDOGS exhibition match to feature women’s football.



The match will be played in Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway at 7:35pm and will air live on Spórt Beo: Underdogs v Galway United with coverage starting at 7pm.



The Underdogs is a unique group composed of players from all over the country who have never competed at senior international level. For many of these players, this will be the biggest and greatest match they’ve ever played.



The Underdogs have been trained by veterans of the game – Méabh de Búrca who played with Galway WFC for nine seasons and has 52 caps with the Republic of Ireland, Laura Donovan UEFA A licensed coach and Head of womens’ football at Drogheda United and Charlie McGeever, former Finn Harps manager and player.



Over the course of the Underdogs series we have followed the players as they fight for their place on the squad at every camp, as well as hearing their incredible personal stories of tragedy and triumph. Now they are ready to face the League of Ireland team Galway United.



Mark Scanlon, League of Ireland Director, said: “The new series of Underdogs has already proved to be thoroughly entertaining and also insightful to the stories behind so many women’s players – some of whom are familiar to League of Ireland supporters and some are new faces. But all of the players involved have brought something different, on and off the pitch.



“In what has already been a truly memorable year with our Ireland Women’s National Team making history by competing at a first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, participation levels up in women and girls’ football, more female volunteers, coaches, referees and administrators involved in the game and a fantastic League of Ireland season drawing to a close. So we are excited to see how the Underdogs series plays out and how they fare against Galway United. Best of luck to both teams.”



TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 are very much looking forward to the live televised match between the Underdogs team and Galway United. This match will round-off TG4’s successful year of live coverage from the FAI League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division and give the Underdogs a big opportunity against a Galway side who won the All-Island Cup earlier this season.”



Ticket Information

Tickets to attend the game are on sale now, to purchase go to

WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS