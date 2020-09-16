TG4’s Underdogs Series Is Looking For Players

In an ever changing world, TG4’s legendary GAA series Underdogs is back and for 2021 it’s over to the Ladies! Are you a talented Ladies Gaelic footballer? Do you have what it takes to go head to head with one of the most skilled teams in the country?

Adare Productions and TG4 are looking to find a squad of ambitious women with enough drive, skill and passion to take on one of the country’s greatest Ladies Gaelic football teams. Have you got what it takes to make that team and lead them to victory? Applications are now open!

Underdogs has launched the careers of a number of All-Ireland champions, not least Kerry powerhouse Kieran Donaghy and Cork’s Pearse O’Neill. Could this be your chance? The players will be chosen by a panel of expert selectors who make up the management team. This year will also see a fresh face stepping up to the sideline.

LGFA Chief Executive Officer Helen O’ Rourke said, “The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to be associated once again with the hugely-successful Underdogs series. We are looking forward to seeing what the search for talent unearths, and this is another wonderful platform to showcase Ladies Football talent. It is also the 20th year of our long-standing Association with TG4, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them again on the Underdogs series.”

TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said, “TG4 is looking forward to next year’s Underdogs TV series and we are excited to be working with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) in unearthing ladies footballers who will hopefully become members of the Underdogs Squad. The new Ladies Football Underdogs series demonstrates that TG4’s commitment to women’s sport coverage continues to grow each year.”

This is a chance for players to be trained and managed by legends of the game. A chance for unknown players to go up against some of the country’s best Gaelic footballers.

Who can apply?

Applicants cannot have been on an inter-county Ladies Football championship panel at an adult level (junior, intermediate or senior) in the last 5 years.

Applicants cannot have ever won an inter-county Ladies Football All-Ireland championship title at an adult level (junior, intermediate or senior).

Applicants must be currently registered members of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over on the 16th of September 2020.

All filming will take place in line with Government and HSE Guidelines. Players can apply online at www.tg4.ie/underdogs and nationwide trials will take place in October 2020.

For further information, call Adare Productions on 083 1322683 or email [email protected]