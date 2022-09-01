TG4’s UNDERDOGS ARE BACK!

Thursdays 9.30pm from 15th September on TG4

TG4’s legendary GAA series ‘Underdogs’ is back with the fastest field game in the world… hurling! The search is on to find a squad of ambitious men with enough drive, skill and passion to take on one of the greatest teams in the country.

On the sideline will be the new management team; former Cork hurler and county manager, who led Cork to an All-Ireland victory in 2005, John Allen; Wexford camogie star and four-time All-Ireland winner Claire O’Connor and former Cork minor player and one of the youngest managers ever to win the Fitzgibbon cup, Jamie Wall.

The management team have to put a panel of hurlers together that have the potential to take on one of the best intercounty teams in the country. Hurlers from across the country came to try out to see if they have what it takes. Some players will be chosen to go on this incredible journey where they will be trained and managed by legends of the game, others will have to go home.

For six months we follow their trials and tribulations as they train to take on one of the best teams in the country. They will receive words of wisdom and advice from legends of the game such as Davy Fitz, Lar Corbett and Declan Hannon. Each week Management will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the ultimate challenge match. Tune in to follow their journey, Underdogs will broadcast from Thursday 15th of September at 9.30pm on TG4. Produced by Adare Productions.