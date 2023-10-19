TG4 Underdogs switches codes

The Goalposts have shifted for TG4 UNDERDOGS as the legendary series tackles Women’s Football! In the wake of the historic FIFA Women’s World Cup journey of the Ireland Women’s National Team, a squad of unknown club players will also have a massive opportunity to play in the big leagues. These players will be chosen and trained by a panel of expert coaches to go up against some of the country’s top footballers. Among the star coaches are ex-Irish international and Galway native Méabh de Búrca, former Finn Harps player and manager Charlie McGeever, and Drogheda United’s head of women’s football Laura Donovan.

League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon said: “We are delighted to support this initiative which will provide an opportunity and a pathway for players to the game, who may have stepped away from football for a number of reasons, whether due to work, study, family or other commitments. We hope that Underdogs will be an important first step for players who still harbour the ambition to play at the highest level of football in Ireland at an exciting time in the development and growth of women’s football in Ireland.”

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “The Underdogs Series has been a long-standing and regular staple in TG4’s schedule over many years and we eagerly await the new season of this famous series. In what is a hugely exciting year for Women’s football, we look forward to working with the FAI and Adare Productions in unearthing the next Underdogs squad.”