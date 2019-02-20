TG4 To Broadcast IABA Senior Elite Finals

TG4 to broadcast the IABA Men’s and Women’s Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals next Saturday (23 February)



All 18 Fights will be broadcast Live on YouTube while TG4’s main channel will have live coverage from 8:45pm to 11:05pm



TG4 will provide extensive coverage of next Saturday evenings IABA Men’s and Women’s Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals from the National Stadium in Dublin. All eighteen fights will be broadcast live on TG4’s YouTube site to viewers both here in Ireland and all over the world. Coverage of the Finals will also be available on TG4’s main linear channel from 8:45pm onwards. The live coverage of the IABA Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary and analysis by Andy Lee, Kenneth Egan, Darren O’Neill and Seán Bán Breathnach. TG4’s live YouTube commentary will be provided by Cárthach Bán Breathnach. The live coverage will be produced by Waterford based company Nemeton TV.



Ireland’s finest will go head-to-head for elite gold on Saturday in this special year which celebrates the 80th anniversary of the official opening of the National Stadium in 1939. AIBA World Elite champion Kellie Harrington, who won a gold medal at the 2018 Women’s World Boxing Championships<https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_AIBA_Women%27s_World_Boxing_Championships> will also fight on Saturday evening when she meets Jelena Jelic from Serbia in an international bout.



TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 are very pleased to be broadcasting the IABA National Senior Elite Finals from the National Stadium. It is important to give the free-to-air television audience an opportunity to see some of the best boxers from all over Ireland. It is a privilege to be working closely with the IABA to provide live coverage of this event which has such national sporting importance.”





TG4 Coverage – Saturday 23 February



* Live on YouTube from 5:45pm onwards – all 18 fights will be broadcast live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube site – www.youtube.com/sporttg4<http://www.youtube.com/sporttg4>

* Live on TG4 from 8:45pm to 11:05pm.





LIFFEY CRANE NATIONAL MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SENIOR ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019 – NATIONAL STADIUM DUBLIN – SATURDAY 23rd FEBRUARY

5.45pm Ring parade & National Anthem

48kg – Light flyweight – Chloe Fleck (Canal) V Donna Barr ( Iliies Golden Gloves)

49kg – Light flyweight Regan Buckley (St Teresa’s) V Sean Mari (Monkstown Dublin)

75kg – Middleweight – Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) V Cheyanne O’Neill (Athlone)

57kg – Featherweight – Michaela Walsh (Monkstown Antrim) V Dearbhla Duffy (Crumlin)

57kg – Featherweight – Christian Cekiso (Portlaoise) V Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh)

60kg – Lightweight – Dominic Bradley (Errigal) V David Oliver Joyce (Ballymun)

64kg – Light welterweight – Moira McElligot (St Michaels Athy) V Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

52kg – Flyweight – Evan Metcalf (Hyland BA) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

75kg – Middleweight Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) V Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin)

80kg – Light heavyweight – Leona Houlihan (Crumlin) V Lisa Browne ( Aglish )

91kg – Heavyweight – Anthony Browne (St Michaels Dublin) V Kenneth Okungbowa Athlone)

51kg – Flyweight – Carly McNaul (Holy Family Golden Gloves) V Niamh Early (Ryston)

63kg – Light welterweight – James McGivern (St Georges) V George Bates (St Marys Dublin)

69kg – Welterweight – Christina Desmond (Fr Horgans) V Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

81kg – Light heavyweight – Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles) V Tommy Hyde (Mayfield)

69kg – Welterweight – Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Patrick Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes)

60kg – Lightweight – Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) V Jelena Jelic (Sweden) (International bout)

91+kg – Super heavyweight – Dean Gardiner (Clonmel) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)

print