TG4 to broadcast Formula 1 in Schools competition in a one hour special this Sunday.

TG4 will broadcast for the first time, an annual competition Formula 1 in Schools this Sunday at 8:30pm. Throughout Ireland right now, there are teams of young people (12-18 year olds) preparing for the fastest race of their lives, Formula 1 in schools.

Each team will design, build and race their very own miniature F1 car. One of these teams will go on to represent Ireland at the World Finals. This is an annual competition and TG4 are the first to broadcast it in Ireland.

When it comes to educating young people in the 4 STEM disciplines, science, technology, engineering and maths, this is without doubt one of the fastest most exciting routes to take.

In a one hour special for TG4, presenters Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill and John Sharpson will follow the various teams progress as they prepare for the National finals in April 2021.

Each team member will take on a specific role for the project, manager, engineer or promoter and they will work together tirelessly to bring their designs to life. There will be in-house bickering, the stresses of meeting design deadlines for the cars, the testing and failure of prototypes and the construction of the actual cars.

Throughout it all, we’ll see some of the brightest young minds in Ireland apply themselves to this undertaking as we get a glimpse of the best of the next generation of future scientists and engineers.

The programme will culminate in the National Finals which will see the Top 5 teams race their cars in time trials on a purpose built speed track. Tears of joy for the winners and heartbreak for the runner-up are sure to flow.

F1 na Scoileanna, Sunday night at 8:30pm or on the TG4 Player.