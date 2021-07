TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final Preview

print

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Quarter Final

Mayo v Galway

McHale Park, Castlebar, Bank Holiday Monday, 1.45pm

This Monday, Galway face Mayo in the Quarter Final of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship in a game that will see an old rivalry continued.

The teams have met on many occasions in the League and Championship and already faced each other this year last May in the league. A game that Mayo won by a single point. 2-15 to 2-14.

However, in the Championship, Galway have the better record. The sides have met seven times since 2015. In those games, Galway have won 5, Mayo have won 1 with 1 draw.

Their most recent meeting was in 2019 in the All-Ireland Semi-Final. In a tight encounter, Galway won by a single point.

Galway v Mayo – Championship Meetings since 2015

2015 – Connacht Final – Galway 0-21 Mayo 1-17

2016 – Connacht Final – Mayo 3-20 Galway 0-16

2017 – Connacht Final – Galway 3-12 Mayo 1-8

2018 – Connacht Final – Galway 0-17 Mayo 1-12

2019 – Connacht Final – Mayo 3-6 Galway 1-12 (Replay – Galway 3-7 Mayo 0-9).

2019 – All-Ireland Semi-Final – Galway 2-10 Mayo 2-9

Tommy Devane has been speaking to Galway Selector Kieran Collins in the build up to Monday’s Final.

Tommy also spoke to journalist Angelina Nugent on her thoughts of Monday’s game and how she felt it would go.

The Championship so far…

Galway

Group 4 Round 1

Galway 2-11 Kerry 2-10

Group 4 Round 2

Galway 3-10 Donegal 1-11

Mayo

Group 1 Round 1

Mayo 1-18 Cavan 0-15

Group 1 Round 2

Mayo 0-13 Monaghan 0-12

Group 1 Round 3

Armagh 3-14 Mayo 0-12

Galway Bay FM’s Live Match Commentary In Association with…