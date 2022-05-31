TG4 celebrates the return of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta this weekend in Leitir Móir, Connemara.

Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta returns for the first time in three years and will bes staged in Leitir Móir this weekend (Saturday-Monday, 4th-6th June).

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir and Bearna are the Galway teams participating.

The men’s and women’s finals take place on Monday.

==

TG4 celebrates the return of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta for the first time since 2019.   The annual inter-Gaeltacht Gaelic Football tournament takes place this weekend June 3rd-6th in Cumann Peile Naomh Anna club grounds in Leitir Móir, Connemara.  

TG4 as the main sponsor of the competition will have unparalleled and comprehensive coverage of this unique festival on and off the playing fields across all TG4’s braodcast platforms.  TG4’s GAA Beo will broadcast all the best action from the weekend’s games; with eight games being streamed live on the Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel, and five games being televised live on TG4. 

All thirteen games will be available to watch globally via their various broadcast platforms. Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present the games with commentary from Brian Tyers, Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Cuán Ó Flatharta.  

Analysts will include some Comórtas Peile legends including Kerry’s Aodhán Mac Gearailt (An Ghaeltacht) Galway’s Seán Óg de Paor (An Cheathrú Rua) and Donegal’s Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair).  Cork’s Rhona Ní Bhuachalla and Donegal’s Emer Gallagher will share their expert views on the Ladies Gaelic Football games.  

The Ladies Senior Football Final will broadcast for the first time on TG4 on Bank Holiday Monday, 6th June and the Ladies Junior Final will be broadcast live on Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel on Sunday. Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel can be found here: www.youtube.com/sporttg4

The festival will be officially launched on Friday 3 June at 9pm and the first programmme of the new sports Spórt Iris presented by Dara Ó Cinnéide and Gemma Ní Chionnaith live at 9.55pm will preview the weekend’s action in Leitir Móir and from the upcoming games in the GAA Championships. 

Nuacht TG4 and MOLSCÉAL will be reporting from the competition over the weekend. An Cailín Gaelach will broadcast live on Molscéal’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MOLSCEALTG4/ Sunday night from 9pm hosted by PJ Sonny Choilm Learaí.

Follow the conversation online on MOLSCÉAL and Spórt TG4’s social media platforms using the hashtag #CPnaG

The Games: 

Saturday 4 June

11:00Men’s Quarter Finals – JuniorBoston Gaels v Clann na nGaelYouTube Spórt TG4
13:15Ladies Preliminary Rounds – JuniorCumann Peile Naomh Anna  v  Na Gaeil Óga  YouTube Spórt TG4
15:00Men’s Quarter Finals – SeniorsBaile Átha an Ghaothraidh  v Bearna YouTube Spórt TG4
17:00Men’s Quarter Finals – JuniorWinners Preliminary Rounds A  v  BYouTube Spórt TG4
19:00Men’s Quarter Finals – Seniors1   v   2 preliminariesYouTube Spórt TG4

Sunday 5 June 

11:00Men’s Semi – Final GamePáirc an MhaimínYouTube Spórt TG4
13:15Ladies Semi – FinalsNaomh Anna  v Cill Chomáin YouTube Spórt TG4
15:00Ladies Final – JuniorPáirc an MhaimínYouTube Spórt TG4
17:00Men’s Semi – Final – SeniorPáirc an Mhaimín TG4
19:00Men’s Semi – Final – SeniorCumann Peile Naomh Anna v   Winners CTG4

Monday 6 June

12:00Men’s Final – JuniorPáirc an MhaimínTG4
14:00Ladies Final – SeniorPáirc an MhaimínTG4
16:00Senior Men’s FinalPáirc an MhaimínTG4

