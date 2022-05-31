TG4 celebrates the return of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta this weekend in Leitir Móir, Connemara.

Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta returns for the first time in three years and will bes staged in Leitir Móir this weekend (Saturday-Monday, 4th-6th June).

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir and Bearna are the Galway teams participating.

The men’s and women’s finals take place on Monday.

TG4 celebrates the return of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta for the first time since 2019. The annual inter-Gaeltacht Gaelic Football tournament takes place this weekend June 3rd-6th in Cumann Peile Naomh Anna club grounds in Leitir Móir, Connemara.

TG4 as the main sponsor of the competition will have unparalleled and comprehensive coverage of this unique festival on and off the playing fields across all TG4’s braodcast platforms. TG4’s GAA Beo will broadcast all the best action from the weekend’s games; with eight games being streamed live on the Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel, and five games being televised live on TG4.

All thirteen games will be available to watch globally via their various broadcast platforms. Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present the games with commentary from Brian Tyers, Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Cuán Ó Flatharta.

Analysts will include some Comórtas Peile legends including Kerry’s Aodhán Mac Gearailt (An Ghaeltacht) Galway’s Seán Óg de Paor (An Cheathrú Rua) and Donegal’s Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair). Cork’s Rhona Ní Bhuachalla and Donegal’s Emer Gallagher will share their expert views on the Ladies Gaelic Football games.

The Ladies Senior Football Final will broadcast for the first time on TG4 on Bank Holiday Monday, 6th June and the Ladies Junior Final will be broadcast live on Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel on Sunday. Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel can be found here: www.youtube.com/sporttg4

The festival will be officially launched on Friday 3 June at 9pm and the first programmme of the new sports Spórt Iris presented by Dara Ó Cinnéide and Gemma Ní Chionnaith live at 9.55pm will preview the weekend’s action in Leitir Móir and from the upcoming games in the GAA Championships.

Nuacht TG4 and MOLSCÉAL will be reporting from the competition over the weekend. An Cailín Gaelach will broadcast live on Molscéal’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MOLSCEALTG4/ Sunday night from 9pm hosted by PJ Sonny Choilm Learaí.

Follow the conversation online on MOLSCÉAL and Spórt TG4’s social media platforms using the hashtag #CPnaG

The Games:

Saturday 4 June

11:00 Men’s Quarter Finals – Junior Boston Gaels v Clann na nGael YouTube Spórt TG4 13:15 Ladies Preliminary Rounds – Junior Cumann Peile Naomh Anna v Na Gaeil Óga YouTube Spórt TG4 15:00 Men’s Quarter Finals – Seniors Baile Átha an Ghaothraidh v Bearna YouTube Spórt TG4 17:00 Men’s Quarter Finals – Junior Winners Preliminary Rounds A v B YouTube Spórt TG4 19:00 Men’s Quarter Finals – Seniors 1 v 2 preliminaries YouTube Spórt TG4

Sunday 5 June 

11:00 Men’s Semi – Final Game Páirc an Mhaimín YouTube Spórt TG4 13:15 Ladies Semi – Finals Naomh Anna v Cill Chomáin YouTube Spórt TG4 15:00 Ladies Final – Junior Páirc an Mhaimín YouTube Spórt TG4 17:00 Men’s Semi – Final – Senior Páirc an Mhaimín TG4 19:00 Men’s Semi – Final – Senior Cumann Peile Naomh Anna v Winners C TG4

Monday 6 June