Tesco Hurl With Me Initiative Swinging Into Action

The Tesco Hurl With Me initiativeis getting underway in M.N.A Clubs all across Ireland, with new sponsors Tesco on board for the first year of their sponsorship.

Almost 50 M.N.A Clubs will be rolling out the Tesco Hurl With Me initiative.The initiativeallows parents and guardians to train with their daughter in their localClub, learning the basic skills of the game under the supervision of their M.N.A Mentor.

The programme runs for four weeks providing parents with the necessary skills to continue playing with their daughter for years to come. It also provided opportunities for parents to become involved in their daughter’s Club as a volunteer and the initiative also aims to identify female participants who may wish to continue on and complete the M.N.A Coaching element and become qualified coaches.

Leading the coaching element of the initiative will be our newly trained M.N.A Mentors, who are completing their two-year programme, which aims toencourage more female coaches to get involved in Camogie. Throughout this turbulentyearthese M.N.A Mentors have continued their development and upskilling in preparation for the Tesco Hurl With Meinitiative.

New sponsors Tesco have been generous in supplying our M.N.A Clubs with an equipment pack to assist them with the delivery of this initiative as well as providing support and promotion to Clubs in their communities.

The following M.N.A Clubs are participating in the 2020 Tesco Hurl With Me Initiative:

Leinster: Carlow (St. Mullins); Dublin (Erins Isle GAA Club, Cumann Baire Caoimhín, Kevins Camogie, Cuala GAA, Naomh Mearnóg Camogie, Scoil Uí Chonaill, Thomas Davis, Faughs Celtic, Naomh Uinsionn); Kildare (Kilcullen GAA, Clane Camogie); Kilkenny (Kilmacow, Barrow Rangers); Louth (St. Bride’s Camogie Club); Meath (Trim GAA, Dunderry Camogie Club); Offaly (Tullamore Camogie Club); Westmeath (Ringtown, Delvin Camogie Club); Wexford (Kilrush Camogie Club, Rathgarogue/Cushinstown); Wicklow (Kilcoole Camogie Club, Donard Glen Camogie Club, Annacurra, Éire Óg Greystones)

Munster: Cork (Aghabullogue Camogie Club, Mallow Camogie Club, Fr. O’Neills Camogie, Bishopstown Camogie Club, Courcey Rovers, Aghada Camogie Club, Carrigtwohill Camogie Club); Clare (Scariff Ogonnelloe Camogie Club, Kilkee/Belaha Camogie Club; Limerick (Adare Camogie Club, Crecora, Monaleen Camogie Club, Ahane Camogie Club); Tipperary (Portroe Camogie Club, Holycross Ballycahill Camogie Club); Waterford (Tramore Camogie Club)

Connacht: Galway (Cumann Camogaíocta Béal Atha Na Slua, Turloughmore, Westport Camogie Club)

Ulster: Down (Bredagh Camogie Club); Derry (Sleacht Néill)

Further information on the Tesco Hurl With Me Programme can be found here or for more information you can contact the National Office on 01 865 8651 or email [email protected]