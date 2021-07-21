Tesco All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championships swing into action

print

The Camogie Association is pleased to announce that the Tesco All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championships will begin on Sunday, July 25th. Now in its 15th year, supporters of the Championships should be prepared for a full round of action scheduled across all four competitions.

The competition was halted last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is making a welcome return to pitches across the country with four Minor competitions back this year, in sponsorship with Tesco Ireland.

A total of 29 teams from every corner of Ireland will take part across the four competitions, with the finals pencilled in for the last weekend in August and the first weekend in September.

Cork, the reigning 2019 Minor A Champions, are looking to secure their third consecutive championship crown at this age group but will have fierce competition from Dublin, Galway, Tipperary, Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Clare, and Limerick.

While defending 2019 Minor B Champions, Laois will face opposition this year from Antrim, Derry, Westmeath, Carlow, Kildare, and Offaly.

In the Minor B Shield competition, reigning champions Down will face Armagh, Kerry, Roscommon, and Meath for the 2021 honours. While defending 2019 Minor Champions Tyrone will battle it out Cavan, Donegal, Mayo, Louth, Monaghan, and Wicklow for the honours.

Cathal Deavy, Customer Director, Tesco Ireland said: “With no opportunity to compete in 2020, this year’s Championship will be even more hotly contested than ever before. At Tesco, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Camogie Association for this season. The very best of luck to all counties and competitors as they battle it out for the Tesco All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship trophy.”

Speaking about the launch of the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Tesco Minor Championships, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association Hilda Breslin said: “It’s wonderful to launch the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Tesco Minor Championships and we look forward to working once again with Tesco Ireland in promoting our underage championships.

“It’s so important to us that we can return this age group to All Ireland Competition level this year, providing an opportunity to our young athletes to show case their skills and passion for Camogie. We are anticipating a pulsating competition at all grades and a summer of exciting games. I would like to wish all players and counties the best of luck as they commence the Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championship series.”

Full fixture information on all four competitions can be found here.

#TescoAreYouReady