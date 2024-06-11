Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

Tense Weekend Ahead in All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Galway are against Armagh in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next Sunday (16th June 2024).  Throw-in at Markievicz Park, Sligo is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM.

 

