Ten Galway Students Receive Sports Scholarships in GMIT and Limerick IT

GMIT have announced their 2021 sports scholarship recipients including seven from Galway.

They are Corinthians’ Emmanuel Chihumura and Galwegians’ Alexandra Dunne (for rugby), Gort’s Patrick Cummins (for hurling), Turloughmore’s Adam Hession (for boxing), Sarsfields’ Cora Kenny (for camogie), Renmore’s Dean Murray (for gymnastics & cheerleading), and Claregalway’s Chellene Trill (for ladies football).

Meanwhile, there are three Galway recipients in Limerick IT. Cappataggle’s Amy Treacy (for camogie), Galway United’s Jack O’Connor (for soccer) and Gort’s Ciara Doran (for swimming).