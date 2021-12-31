Ten bank holiday National League fixtures postponed due to Covid-19

Ten National League fixtures this bank holiday weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19, including four InsureMyVan.ie Super League games and two MissQuote.ie Super League contests. It follows three postponements in National League on Wednesday and Thursday. Tradehouse Central Ballincollig versus Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Killester against Bright DCU Saints, Griffith College Templeogue’s game with UCD Marian, and Moycullen versus C&S Neptune are all postponed in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, while Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics against DCU Mercy, and WIT Waterford Wildcats’ game with The Address UCC Glanmire have been postponed in the MissQuote.ie Super League.

Two upcoming MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures – Killester versus Trinity Meteors and IT Carlow Basketball against Fr. Mathews – scheduled for January 2nd and 3rd, remain unaffected so far, with decisions to be made on each fixture on a case-by-case basis. Last Wednesday’s MissQuote.ie Super League game between Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s was postponed, as was the Division 1 contest between NUIG Mystics and Portlaoise Panthers. Thursday’s fixture in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 between Limerick Sport Eagles and UCC Demons was also called off.

The five National League fixtures that currently remain unaffected by Covid-19 are being assessed by the Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) and Women’s National League Committee (WLNC) – these committees and Basketball Ireland’s National League manager are in regular contact with participating teams. These fixtures are subject to postponement at short notice, should teams be affected by Covid-19.

Basketball Ireland National League manager John Walsh said, “We are in constant dialogue with clubs on fixtures and naturally things are changing day-by-day. We are in unprecedented times at the moment with Covid-19 affecting all sports across the country. We will update basketball fans with any fixture cancellations as soon as possible.”

Breda Dick, chair of the WNLC, added: “Considering the most recent Covid government guidelines and in the interest of players, coaches, and officials’ welfare we have decided to postpone a number of games this weekend. The WNLC will look to get these games rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Gerry Kelly, chair of the MNCC, said: “Naturally it is disappointing to see fixtures postponed, but the welfare of our players, coaches, officials, and fans is at the forefront of our minds. We will reschedule any postponed games at a later date.

“I would also like to thank all of the clubs, and our new chief executive John Feehan, in their continued efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19, and to ensure that the showcase InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals weekend can go ahead without disruption.”

Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, stated: “We expected our basketball calendar to be impacted by Covid-19 and have been busy working on contingency plans. Our committees, clubs and National League manager have been in constant communication and we’d like to reassure that all parties are doing their utmost to minimise the disruption, including to the upcoming InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals early next month.”

Basketball Ireland will publish updated information as it becomes available on the Basketball Ireland website.

Two InsureMyVan.ie National League games did take place this week. In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, NUIG Maree defeated Team 360 Financial Killorglin 102-92 on Wednesday.

It was a game that went back and forth; NUIG Maree led 25-16 after the first quarter, but a resurgence from Team 360 Financial Killorglin saw them ahead by seven at the halfway mark, 47-40. NUIG Maree pulled ahead in the third again, and maintained their lead until the end, breaking the hundred point mark in the process, winning 102-92.

Lovre Tvrdic (30 points) and Deondre Jackson (25 points) scored impressively for NUIG Maree, with Jeryn Lucas contributing 13 points. Team 360 Financial Killorglin also had standout shooters, with Allan Thomas (30 points) and Simon Francis (22 points) driving the offence.

NUIG Maree head coach, Charlie Crowley, was pleased with the performance of his side against a tough opposition. “We’re happy to get over the line against a tricky Killorglin team. It was really nip and tuck all the way through. When you put up over 100 points you usually are sailing clear, but that wasn’t the case against them, which is a testament to how close both of our teams are.

“I can’t praise our guys enough tonight. Defensively we worked well as a unit, which then allowed us to get out and run which we love to do. Everyone who came on the floor impacted the game in more ways than one, and that’s all I can ask the lads for. We now look forward to a massive (InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final) game against (C&S) Neptune in Neptune stadium.”

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Scotts Lakers Killarney secured an 89-66 away win on Thursday over local rivals Killarney Cougars. Godwin Boahen scored 29 points for Scotts Lakers Killarney, with Emiliyan Grudov (26) and David Gleeson (14) also contributing well to the scoreboard. Justin Tuason was the main threat from Killarney Cougars, posting 25 points. Andrew Fitzgerald (12) was the next top scorer for the home team.

Following this weekend, the InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National Leagues will be on hold until after the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals, which take place in Cork from January 7th-9th.

Postponed National League Fixtures

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Sunday 2nd January

Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian, 1500, Nord Anglia International (POSTPONED)

Killester v Bright DCU Saints, 1500, IWA Clontarf (POSTPONED)

Monday 3rd January

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 1400, Ballincollig Community School (POSTPONED)

Moycullen v C&S Neptune, 1500, NUIG Kingfisher (POSTPONED)

MissQuote.ie Super League

Wednesday 29th December

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, 1800, Parochial Hall (POSTPONED)

Monday 3rd January

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, 1200, Leixlip Amenities Centre (POSTPONED)

WIT Waterford Wildcats v The Address UCC Glanmire, 1500, Mercy SS Waterford (POSTPONED)

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Thursday 30th December

Limerick Sport Eagles v UCC Demons, 1530, UL Arena (POSTPONED)

Sunday 2nd January

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers v EJ Sligo All-Stars, 1500, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex (POSTPONED)

Monday 3rd January

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr. Mathews, 1500, Old Leighlin (POSTPONED)

Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, 1800, St. Munchin’s College (POSTPONED)

MissQuote.ie Division 1

Wednesday 29th December

NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers, 1300, NUIG Kingfisher (POSTPONED)

Sunday 2nd January

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, 1730, Nord Anglia International (POSTPONED)

Scheduled National League Fixtures

These fixtures are subject to teams remaining unaffected by Covid-19, and may be postponed at short notice. If fixtures are postponed, participating teams will be contacted promptly by the Basketball Ireland National League manager

MissQuote.ie Super League

Sunday 2nd January

Killester v Trinity Meteors, 1700, IWA Clontarf

Monday 3rd January

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr. Mathews, 1530, Old Leighlin

MissQuote.ie Division 1

Sunday 2nd January

Marble City Hawks v Limerick Celtics, 1700, O’Loughlin’s GAA Club

Monday 3rd January

Ulster University v Phoenix Rockets, 1915, UUJ

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Sunday 2nd January

Fr. Mathews v WIT Vikings, 1700, Fr. Mathews Arena

Click here to view the latest Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions on basketball, issued December 19th.