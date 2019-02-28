Templeogue Set For Big Dublin Derby With Killester While Fr Mathews Face Tough Liffey Celtics Test

A massive Dublin derby showdown is on the cards at Oblate Hall this weekend as league leaders, Templeogue, will host Pyrobel Killester in a must-win clash.



Both sides are coming into the games off the back of wins last weekend: Templeogue overcoming a tricky DCU Saints side, while Killester had the better of bottom side Moycullen in Galway. This weekend’s test though is one Templeogue will need to keep their focus on if they are to keep the chase at the top going strong, and with Killester hoping to move their Dublin neighbours down to five losses on the table, is undoubtedly one not to be missed.

Indeed, there are huge clashes all around the league this weekend, with reigning league champions, UCD Marian travelling to UCC Demons this Sunday in a must-win clash for both sides – Marian if they want to stay in the title race, and Demons to try and ensure their spot in the top six. Elsewhere, there’s a hugely anticipated bottom of the table clash between old rivals C and S Neptune and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin set for Cork this Saturday evening, while second placed Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be hoping to keep their recent winning form on track in what is set to be a very tough fixture against Maree. Belfast Star meanwhile will travel to Moycullen on Saturday evening.

Over in the Women’s Super League, the race for top six positions continues, with some very interesting fixtures on the cards. Fr Mathews will be hoping to take the points from league leaders Courtyard Liffey Celtics when they welcome them to Cork on Saturday as they bid to stay in the top six spots, while a huge battle is expected at the IWA in Clontarf when rivals, Pyrobel Killester and DCU Mercy go head-to-head.



NUIG Mystics meanwhile will be hoping to pick up a maiden win in the league when they host Marble City Hawks, while IT Carlow Basketball face off against Singelton SuperValu Brunell in a must-win for the Cork side. The final must-see clash of the weekend will be the meeting of long-time rivals Maxol WIT Wildcats and Ambassador UCC Glanmire in Waterford on Saturday evening.



Basketball Ireland Fixtures: March 2nd and 3rd

Saturday 2nd March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

CandS Neptune v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Maree, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Moycullen v Belfast Star, NUIG, 19:30;

Templeogue v Pyrobel Killester Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

IT Carlow Basketball v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

NUIG Mystics v Marble City Hawks, NUIG, 16:30;

Fr Mathews v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v DCU Mercy, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Maxol WIT Wildcats, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v DBS Eanna, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Limerick Celtics v LYIT Donegal, St Munchins, 18:30;

Waterford Vikings v KUBS BC, Waterford IT, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Killarney, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v GameFootage.net Titans, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies, Methodist College, 16:30;

Sunday 3rd March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

UCC Demons v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Fr Mathews v UL Sports Eagles, Fr Mathews Arena, 15:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v EJ Sligo All-Stars, St Marys Sports Hall, 15:30;