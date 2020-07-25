Join us for our Inaugural Golfing Event –

“Tee Up 4 Community Games” at Esker Hills Golf Club, Co. Offaly on the 11th September 2020.

We’re delighted to invite friends and family of Community Games to what promises to be a great day’s golf this September. ​ There will be lots of prizes to be won as well as goody bags and to make things even more interesting, there will be prizes for ‘Nearest the Pin’ and ‘Longest Drive’ on the day too!

Not only that but one of you could be driving away in a brand new CAR if you are lucky (skilled) enough to get a “hole in one” on the 9th Hole – on the day!

Refreshments at the 12th ​hole

Car to be won for the first “Hole in One” on the 9th Hole Golfing Team Prizes

Nearest the Pin/Longest Drive

Goody Bags for every playerRaffle

REGISTRATION & PAYMENT

Registration will be open on Monday 27th July at 9am. Please check back on this page to register and pay directly.

By registering please be aware that there will be live-streaming on the day for the “Hole in One” on the 9th hole for anyone taking part. This will be on our Facebook page and by registering you consent to this.

Drives

Each of the four players tees off. The team selects the best tee shot of the four. The other three players pick up their balls. It is required that three drives from each player be used during the entire 18 holes.

Fairway Shots

After selecting the best drive and marking it, each of the four team members hits a second shot from within one club length of the marker. The one-club-length rule ensures that you won’t be hitting from divots your fellow team members create. If the ball is not on the green after the second shot, the procedure stays the same. Select the best of the four second shots, mark the ball and have all four team members hit the next shot.

​On The Green

When your team has selected and marked the best shot on the green, the other players pick up their balls. All four then putt from the spot that has been selected. If one team member makes the putt, you are done with the hole. If no one on your team sinks the putt, you select the best putt and repeat the same procedure.

​

Rules and Variations

a mandatory double-bogey rule setting a maximum score on a hole at two strokes above par. If you have reached that point, everyone picks up his ball and heads to the next hole.



9th Hole First verified hole in 1 will be award the Prize (Car), no cash alternative will be offered. If won, the car will be supplied by Community Games at a specifically organised press event.

Community Games reserves the right to record all or part there of this event for promotional purposes only.ge, and offer tailored promotions.