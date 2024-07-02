Galway Bay FM

2 July 2024

Tee Times Announced For Opening Rounds Of The Irish Senior Women’s Open and Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Championships

The Tee Times have also been announced for the Irish Senior Women’s Open Championship & Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Championship that begins at Lough Erne tomorrow morning.

Defending Irish Seniors Open Champion Suzanne Corcoran of Portumna will tee off at 12.45 in the afternoon. Other Galway golfers taking part are Regina Power of Ballinasloe who tees off at 2.40 and another Ballinasloe golfer, Catherine Owens, who tees off at 3pm.

The first of the Galway men to tee off in the Senior men’s Amateur Close Championship will be Declan O’Loughlin of Galway Bay at 8am followed by Cathal Hanratty of Connemara at 8.10, Eddie McCormack of Galway Bay at 10.05, Joe Lyons of Galway at 10.15 and Alan Moran of Tuam at 11.20.

 

 

 

