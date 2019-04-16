Tee It Up for Down Syndrome Galway

The first ever golf event “Tee It Up For Down Syndrome Galway”, takes place in Oughterard Golf Club on Friday 3rd of May to raise funds to support children and young adults who have Down Syndrome in the Galway area.

The Team of four scramble format will cater for all golfing abilities and levels, from the single figure enthusiast right up to those who want to play simply to support this great cause.

Down Syndrome Galway have been very busy out and about spreading the news around their maiden golf event. They have been delighted to receive support from many of the West’s sporting hero’s including Connacht Rugby, Galway United, the Galway footballers, the Galway ladies football team, the Galway hurlers and camogie team! All are delighted to get behind Down Syndrome Galway to support the event and they need your help too.

Down Syndrome Galway relies solely on donations from the public to allow them to continue to offer advice, development programmes, support and training for parents, children and adults with Down Syndrome in Galway city and county.

Oughterard Golf Club are very much looking forward to hosting this event and welcoming everyone. Teams of four are €160 with individual Golf Goody Bags, half way refreshments and food after the round included.

If you would love to support but can’t play on the day you can support with a “Putt”, where you can sponsor a green for €100 or, a “Chip In”, where you can sponsor a prize or give a financial donation of any size as all support is greatly appreciated!

To find out more details please email [email protected] or contact Cola Murphy on 085 – 1220067.