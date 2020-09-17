Teams Learn Fate After Hula Hoops Senior National Cup Draw Is Made

Defending men’s (Pat Duffy Cup) champions Griffith College Templeogue will face UCD Marian in the first round of the 2020/21 Hula Hoops Senior National Cup, while defending women’s (Paudie O’Connor Cup) champions Pyrobel Killester will play Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s. It follows the draw for the four Hula Hoops Senior National Cups, which was made at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, who are the President’s Cup champions won’t be defending their crown. They will be in the top tier Cup competition, having been promoted to the Super League and will take on Super League champions Belfast Star in the opening round.

There will be three debutants in the Presidents Cup – Killarney Cougars, Grand Hotel Malahide and Drogheda Wolves. Killarney Cougars will travel to local rivals Scott Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney, while Grand Hotel Malahide face Abbey Seals Dublin Lions and Drogheda Wolves play Titans Basketball Club, who return to the National League after a year’s absence.

Women’s Division One Cup champions Portlaoise Panthers have been given a bye in the first round and will face Limerick Celtics in the quarter-finals, who also picked up a first round bye. There are two new teams in the Women’s National League and subsequently the Cup, with LYIT Donegal making their Cup debut against Ulster University. St. Paul’s Killarney are back in the National League for the first time since 2012 and make their Cup return against Tipperary Knights.

Karen Hurley, Senior Brand Manager Hula Hoops said: “Hula Hoops are delighted to be sponsoring the National Cup for the 6th year in a row. We are excited to see the action back on the court as basketball clubs all over the country get back to normal in the coming months. Good luck to all of the teams taking part!”

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne added “The 2020/21 season is fast approaching and the excitement always increases once the Cup draw is made. There are some intriguing fixtures in all four competitions. We’d like to welcome our six new National League teams, who will no doubt be looking to make their mark in the Cup too.”

The first round of Hula Hoops Senior National Cup fixtures will take place on November 21st and 22nd. Full draws of the four competitions are attached. Additional photos available via Sportsfile.

Pat Duffy Cup 1st Round Fixtures (Men’s Super League Clubs)

Moycullen v DCU St. Vincents

DBS Éanna v BYE

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Belfast Star

C&S Neptune v BYE

Maree Basketball Club v Garveys Tralee Warriors

Keane Supervalu Killorglin v BYE

UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue

Pyrobel Killester v BYE

Paudie O’Connor Cup Fixtures (Women’s Super League Clubs)

Maree BC v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Marble City Hawks v BYE

Trinity Meteors v Waterford Wildcats

Fr. Mathews v BYE

IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunel v BYE

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Pyrobel Killester

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v BYE

President’s Cup Fixtures (Men’s Division One Clubs)

LYIT Donegal v IT Carlow Basketball

Scott Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars

Portlaoise Panthers v McGowans Tolka Rovers ++NOTE CORRECTED FIXTURE++

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Limerick Celtics

Ulster University v Fr. Mathews

Grand Hotel Malahide v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Limerick Sport Eagles v WIT Vikings

Titans Basketball v Drogheda Wolves

Women’s Division One National Cup Fixtures (Women’s Division One Clubs)

Ulster University v LYIT Donegal

Griffith College Templeogue v BYE

Tipperary Knights v St. Paul’s Killarney

Limerick Sport Huskies v BYE

Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics

Phoenix Rockets v BYE

Portlaoise Panthers v BYE

Limerick Celtics v BYE