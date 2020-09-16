Teams Gear Up For Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals

Brooks Galway, sponsors of the Galway senior, intermediate and minor hurling championships held a promotional event last week ahead of the county senior and intermediate hurling semi-finals.

All participating teams were in attendance as all four prepare for the County Intermediate Semi-Finals that will be played on Saturday in Kenny Park in Athenry.

Niall Canavan was also there and he spoke to the four teams who will be looking to book their place in the County Final.

He started by speaking to Shane Caulfield of Kilconieron

Niall then spoke to Dara Joyce of Turloughmore

Next up was Shane Whelan of Killimor

Finally, Niall spoke to Eanna Noone of Maigh Cuilinn Iomanaiocht

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals 2020

Kenny Park Athenry – Saturday 19th September

1.30 – Kilconieron v Turloughmore

4.30 – Killimor v Maigh Cuilinn Iomanaiocht

The representatives of the four clubs remaining in the Intermediate Hurling Championship. Pictured are L to R: Shane Caulfield (Kilconieron), Eanna Noone (Moycullen), Shane Whelan (Killimor) and Dara Joyce (Turloughmore).