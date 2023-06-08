Teams from all over Ireland to attend All-Ireland Mixed Ability Festival – A Galway Bay FM Sports Special Podcast

Mixed Ability Rugby teams from all over Ireland will be in Athlone on Saturday next for the first-ever All-Ireland Mixed Ability Rugby festival that will be hosted by Buccaneers RFC and Connacht Rugby.

Mixed Ability and Inclusion Rugby is played all over the country with the Raptors in Corinthians a major success story since its formation.

Mixed Ability Rugby follows all the traditional rules and the game, with only minor variations to support mass participation.

To celebrate this historic event, Galway Bay FM Sport has put together a special podcast in which we speak to those who will be involved on Saturday afternoon.

Compiled and presented by John Mulligan.