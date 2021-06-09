Team Quintolux second in F1 In Schools World Final

print

Team Quintolux from St Brigid’s College Loughrea have finished second at the F1 in Schools World Finals following the presentations this afternoon. The school also won the Fastest Car award with an average time of 1.045 seconds and was nominated for the Scrutineering, best engineered and sustainability awards.

The Loughrea School also opened the awards show this afternoon after winning the knock out race series yesterday beating Prismatic from Greece in the Final.

43 teams took part in the World Finals.

The Quintolux team is made up of

Cian Breheny- Team Manager

Alana Whelan- Resources

Robert McGonigle- Engineer

Claire LaBranche- Research & Development

Andrea Comar- Marketing

They spoke to John Mulligan after the presentation ceremony