Team Ireland Wins Inaugural Stena Line Media Masters

TIGER Woods isn’t the only golfer celebrating a Masters victory this week after a team of journalists from Ireland were crowned champions in the inaugural Stena Line Media Masters which took place in County Wicklow.

The two-day event, created to promote the ease and comfort of Stena Line ferry travel to golfers, saw a team of eight media from Ireland take on their counterparts from Great Britain on two of Ireland’s finest parkland golf courses, Druids Glen GC and Powerscourt GC.

After a hard-earned 3-1 lead for Team Ireland in the opening day’s fourballs at Druids Glen, the home side won six of the following day’s singles matches at Powerscourt to run out worthy 9-3 winners.

Amongst the many media organisations represented at the event were Golfing World, Mail Online (GB), Midlands Golfer, Daily Post, Golf World UK, Today’s Golfer, Golf Punk, Golfshake.com, Golf News, Sunday World, Irish Daily Mail, Mail On Sunday, Irish Sun, Irish Sun on Sunday, Off The Ball, NI Golf Channel, U105FM and Destination Golf.

Winning Team Ireland Captain Dermot Synnott from Destination Golf said: “I’m delighted and honoured to captain this Irish team to what was a resounding victory in the end. Thanks to Stena Line for creating this wonderful event and for an amazing two days on two on their courses. Now that we have our hands on the trophy, we really don’t want to give it up and we’re already looking forward to defending it again next year.”

Diane Poole, Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea South said: “ “ Congratulations to Team Ireland on a thoroughly well-deserved victory in our first Stena Line Media Masters competition.

“Across Britain and Ireland we have some of the finest golf courses in the world… and one of the best ways for golfers on both sides of the Irish Sea to explore them is to travel with their friends, family – and clubs – by ferry with Stena Line.

“It finest one of the most relaxing, stress-free ways of travelling for golfers who can Line ferry pack their clubs into the boot of their car and not worry about them again until they arrive at their destination course. Just what the keen golfer needs to help him produce his best form out on course!

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Britain and Ireland including Holyhead to Dublin, Fishguard to Rosslare, Liverpool to Belfast, Heysham to Belfast, and Cairnryan to Belfast, a total of 232 weekly sailing options. The company also offers the only direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.