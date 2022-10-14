Team Ireland Victorious at Sport Parkinson’s 4 Nations Golf Tournament

Team Ireland won the Sport Parkinson’s 4 Nations Golf Tournament which was held this week (Tuesday and Wednesday – 11th and 12th October ) at the Belfry Golf Course which has been host to several Ryder Cups.

It was the venue where Christy O’Connor hit the famous 2 Iron shot at the 18th Hole.

The Players and their clubs are as follows:

Marian Wyer – Edenderry Golf Club

Jim Fanning – Rossmore Golf Club

James McKenna – Aughnacloy Golf Club

Ronan Coyle – City of Derry Golf Club

Neil McGrory – Faithlegg Golf Club

Gerry O’Connor – Naas Golf Club

Philip McKenna – Aughnacloy Golf Club

Gerry Loughnane – Cregmore Park Golf Club

Anne O’Connor – Worplesdon Golf Club

Ronan O’Kelly – Carrickmines Golf Club

The final points table was as follows:

Team:

1st Ireland (136)

2nd England (113)

3rd Wales (81)

4th Scotland (80)

The two days scored as follows ….

In the first day’s competition (Tuesday) 4 ball better ball match play, 5 pairings from each country competed and Team Ireland had a clean sweep of victories, scoring a maximum of 75 points (15 pts for a win, 10 for a draw, 5 for a loss) England had 55 points and Wales/Scotland trailed.

2nd day was a team of four fourball, with 2 scores to count. Each team having 2 Parkinson’s Players with 1 celebrity and 1 sponsor rep, and at least one PD player’s score had to be counted on each hole. The best team score counted for 20 Points and second 19 pts, the third 18 pts and so on to 20th place counting for 1 point.

The overall scores on day 2 were: Ireland 61 points, England 58 – so Ireland won both days

Also notable is that this Irish team fielded its first female players in the tournament.