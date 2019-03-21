TEAM IRELAND MEDAL HAUL CLIMBS TO 86 ON FINAL DAY OF SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD SUMMER GAMES IN ABU DHABI

As the final day of competition concluded yesterday, Team Ireland has emerged victorious with an incredible medal haul of 86 medals. Having secured 30 gold, 29 silver and 27 bronze medals across a variety of sports, Team Ireland athletes have had huge success in what has been a remarkable week of sport.

Competition concluded yesterday afternoon in a number of sports, including swimming, athletics, gymnastics, badminton and golfing events, which teed off at the Yas Links Abu Dhabi Golf Course. Golf was without question the highlight of the day, with four gold medals, a silver and a fourth-place ribbon for athletes in their individual events. Simon Lowry from Kilreakle who plays out of Lough Rea Golf Club won gold for Ireland in the event.

Also for Galway Michelle O’ Keane won silver in the 500 meter kayak event, Aine McDermott from Athenry took gold in the 10 pin bowling doubles with her partner Gemma Steel from Coleraine and Matthew Brennan of Ardrahan also took gold for Ireland in the team Bocce event.

Final results and medal ceremonies will be confirmed today, ahead of the closing ceremony, which will take place at the Zayed Sports City Stadium. The event will bring the Games to a close, with a star-studded line-up including performances from Special Olympics global ambassador Nicole Scherzinger, and Keala Settle, star of The Greatest Showman.

Team Ireland will return home on Friday, 22nd March, arriving into T1, Dublin Airport at around 2.30pm with medals, friendships and memories to last a lifetime.