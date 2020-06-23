Team Ireland Goes Behind The Dreams For Olympic Day 2020

What’s behind your Olympic dream. That’s the question that the Olympic Federation of Ireland are asking athletes today, in celebration of Olympic Day (23 June). Behind every athlete there is a story. There’s that moment when the seed of belief was sown, that moment when their dream became more real, and that someone who stoked the fire. Irish athletes will be sharing their stories on social media throughout the day.

To launch the campaign five Team Ireland Olympic Medallists share what was behind their Olympic dream in THIS BEHIND THE DREAMS OLYMPIC DAY VIDEO. Olympic Champions Ronnie Delany (Melbourne 1956, Athletics 1500m) and Michael Carruth (Barcelona 1992, Welterweight Boxing) are joined by Olympic Silver Medallists John Treacy (Los Angeles 1984, Athletics Marathon), Kenneth Egan (Beijing 2008, Light Heavyweight Boxing) and Annalise Murphy (Rio 2016, Laser Radial) to share their stories.

Michael Carruth’s father, Austin, was the man in his corner throughout his boxing career, and is the person who inspired him to aspire for Olympic success from an early age, “I won my first fight and I gave my dad a big hug and I made a promise to my dad, I said I’m going to win the Olympics, for you first, and for Ireland second.”

Ronnie Delany’s coach Jumbo Elliott helped him make his career defining decision to switch to the 1500m, “The person who made the most difference was Jumbo Elliott. He paternally put an arm around my shoulder and said son, some day you will be a great miler. Now I had never run a mile at this stage. He said Ronnie run a mile when you get home.”

Throughout the day Olympians and elite athletes will be sharing the stories behind their dreams on social media using the hashtags #TeamIreland, #OlympicDay and #BehindTheDreams.