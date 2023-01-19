Taoiseach asked to intervene over capacity issues at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is being asked to directly intervene over ongoing capacity issues at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Like other hospitals nationwide, Portiuncula has experienced significant overcrowding in recent weeks amid high numbers of presentations.

Deputy Denis Naughten says part of the problem is that the hospital lost a considerable number of beds due to reconfiguration during the pandemic.

New buildings to replace the lost capacity were announced shortly after – but Deputy Naughten says 31 months later, very little has happened.

A new 50-bed ward block is currently in the early stages of construction – but he said these are only replacement beds and won’t increase capacity.

Addressing Leo Varadkar, he asked him to directly intervene to ensure more beds are delivered,