Talented GAA Players benefit from ECC Timber Products Sports Scholarships.

print

Loughgeorge was the venue on Friday for the presentation of scholarships under the ECC Timber Products Sponsored Sports Scholarship Incentive Scheme.

Six of the most promising talents in Galway football, hurling, ladies football and camogie were all chosen to benefit from a programme that provides financial assistance for young students who are about to enter, or have completed one year of third level education.

The scholarships are worth €10,000 overall or €2,500 per completed year.

The six recipients are Sean McDonagh (Mountbellew/Moylough – Hurling), Alannah Kelly (Portumna – Camogie), James McLaughlin (Maigh Cuilinn – Gaelic Football), Sophie Healy (Dunmore McHales – Ladies Football), Eva Noone (Kilkerrin/Clonberne – Ladies Football) and Ellen Power (Maigh Cuilinn – Ladies Football).

The man behind the scholarships is PJ Fahy, Founder and Managing Director of ECC Timber Products in Corr na Mona and he spoke to Ollie Turner…