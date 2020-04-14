Tablet and Technology Triplet Half Marathon Challenge

Whilst most of us were tucking in our Easter Eggs, Lynne O’Loughlin, member of Galway Triathlon Club and mum of triplets based in Salthill, devised a plan to put her fitness and family to work to support her community in Galway.

Lynne has decided to run a Half Marathon this Saturday 18th April whilst pushing one of her three, five year old triplets; Kitty, Harrison and Jonah, in a buggy in rotation along her chosen 21.1km route within 2k from home. She is taking on the challenge in an effort to raise funds to provide nursing homes with tablets and technology so their residents can stay connected with family and friends during the COVID19 crisis.

Speaking about the challenge, Lynne said “Being there for our loved ones in their time of need is something we have taken for granted, however in these extraordinary times and after over a month of restricted visiting to nursing homes across the country, keeping in touch with members of our family and our community in nursing homes is a challenge for families and staff. We have all embraced new methods of communication in recent times relying on technology to stay connected, however, without access to smartphones or tablets our social circles and opportunities to stay in touch with those dear to us would be much more difficult in these uncertain times. I want to help people stay connected and want to play my part in supporting not only my community but those on the frontline.”



Lynne is already well underway with her fundraising with close to €1,500 raised of her €10,000 target. You can support Lynne and her Triplet Tablet Challenge by donating HERE.