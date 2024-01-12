Sylane Hurling Club Founding Member Brendan Maloney Passes Away

The sudden death occurred on Thursday (11th January 2024) of Brendan Maloney, one of the founding members of Sylane hurling club, and a well-known publican in Tuam in the 1990s.

Brendan was a selector with Matt Murphy in the All-Ireland minor winning team of 1992 and spent the last number of years based in Straide and Foxford in Mayo.

Sporting circles in Galway and Mayo are shocked at the sudden death in his home in Straide last evening of Brendan Maloney who was a founding member of Sylane Hurling Club and aged 62.

He was a selector on the Galway All-Ireland winning minor hurling team of the early 90s.

He was a native of Cloonaglasha and purchased the former Shamrock Bar, High Street, Tuam and built Maloney’s Bar Restaurant and Night Club on the site.

He later sold on the premises and moved to North Mayo to purchase the Copper Beach Bar and Lounge in Straide Foxford which he turned into a thriving business over the past 18 years.

A kind and sincere man who was loved by all who knew him Brendan’s sudden death is a shock to everyone but especially his sister Veronica, brother Oliver, niece Aoife, nephews Niall, Enda and Eric and his sister-in-law Maura and a wide circle of cousins, neighbours and friend in business and in sports circles in both Galway and Mayo.