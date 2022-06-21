SWIMMING: The River Corrib Longest Day Swim is Back on July 2nd

The River Corrib Longest Day Swim is back for 2022 after two years due to the pandemic. This famous race will take place on July 2nd 2022 at 15.00. The race consists of a 4km and a 2.5km swim from Glenlo Abbey and Dangan, finishing at Steamers Quay in Woodquay.



The “Longest Day Swim 2022” is organized and run by Galway Swimming Club and this year’s charity partner is local young people’s mental health charity – JIGSAW. This is a timed, open water river swim for competent over 18’s open water swimmers. It attracts all standards of open water swimmers and triathletes – from fun swimmers to elite athletes, all are welcomed with open arms.

To add further excitement this years swim will be spearheaded by the renowned American Olympic Gold Medal winner and 2 time swimming Olympian Gunnar Bentz.

All participating swimmers will receive a customised towel and goodie bang remembering the day.



Chairman of Galway Swimming Club, Mark Gibbs, commented: “we’re delighted to bring back the Longest Day Swim and to promote the physical and mental health benefits of swimming. I’m particularly happy to welcome Jigsaw on board as our charity of choice this year”



Places are filling up fast. You can sign up today by clicking HERE